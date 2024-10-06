Telangana govt to lay foundation stone for 'integrated residential schools' on Oct 11

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The Telangana government will lay the foundation stone of its 'integrated residential schools' on October 11, a day ahead of the Vijaya Dasami festival, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday.

The government would spend about Rs 5,000 crore this year on the construction of the 'Young India integrated residential schools', he told reporters here.

The schools, to be built in about 20-25 acres area, would have students belonging to SC, ST, BC and other sections of society, he said.

"Our government believes that education is the great equaliser. By integrating SC, ST, BC and minority students under one roof, we are erasing the lines that divide our society," he said.

The proposed institutions would offer English medium education up to 12th standard on par with international standards.

The government aims to establish at least one integrated residential school in every assembly constituency (total 119), he said.

The construction of the schools would begin in about 20 constituencies where land has been acquired and it would be expanded to other places when the land acquisition gets completed.

The facilities in the existing residential schools are not satisfactory, he said.

While there are 1,023 government residential schools in the state, 662 of them do not have their own buildings, he added.