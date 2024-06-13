Telangana govt to open women SHG-run canteens

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) The Telangana government would soon establish canteens to be managed by women self-help groups, in the state.

The canteens, known as 'Mahila Shakti - Canteen Service', would be instituted as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's directives, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said on Thursday.

The chief secretary, who held a meeting with officials on the initiative, said the canteens would be set up at Collectorates, tourist destinations, temples, bus terminus and industrial areas as per the instructions of the CM to strengthen the self-help groups in the state financially, she said in a release.

The government aims to set up at least 150 canteens in the next two years, the release quoted the Chief Secretary as saying.

The top official asked the commissioner of rural development and panchayat raj department to prepare a comprehensive plan on the area required for establishing the canteens, their functioning and others. PTI SJR SJR ROH