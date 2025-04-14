Telangana govt to organise ‘Bharat Summit’ in Hyderabad on Apr 25-26

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) The Telangana government will organise ‘Bharat Summit 2025’ here on April 25–26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference that laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement.

The event will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi and over 450 global delegates, an official release issued here on Monday said.

In a step towards positioning Telangana as a hub for global thought leadership and multilateral dialogue, the state government on Monday officially announced the ‘Bharat Summit 2025’ in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar among others, the release said.

The Bharat Summit is being organised by the Telangana government in collaboration with ‘Samruddha Bharat Foundation’. The theme of the summit, ‘Delivering Global Justice’, echoes the call for NYAY (justice) championed by Rahul Gandhi, the release said.

Unveiling the official logo for the summit, Bhatti Vikramarka said the event will host a gathering of over 450 of the world’s foremost thinkers and nearly 100 progressive parties, 40-50 ministers, 50 senators and MPs, numerous heads of parties and nearly 100 sectoral experts who will engage in bilateral discussions.

“We hope the Bharat Summit transforms into a permanent platform for all progressive forces who are committed to a democratic, liberal, and just world order. We are extremely thankful to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar for extending all the required support to the Bharat Summit,” he said.

Sridhar Babu said the summit will honour India’s legacy in global peace and justice as well as position Telangana as a modern-day meeting ground for global thinkers, reformers, and changemakers.

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid hoped for Bharat Summit to become an annual event.

Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda said the Bharat Summit will start a global progressive movement.

AICC Telangana In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan said the Bharat Summit is an opportunity for us to rethink how the State should conduct itself in the new global context.

The two-day global summit will feature keynote addresses and sessions by global policymakers, academic and political leaders, and position Telangana as a vibrant international venue for dialogue, equality and inclusive growth, the release said.

These discussions will delve into crucial aspects of economic justice, climate justice, pluralism, diversity and multilateralism, including its potential for social good, the release added. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB