Telangana govt to organise Global AI Summit on Sept 5, 6

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) The Telangana government will organise "Global AI Summit 2024", a two-day event on the theme "Making AI Work for Everyone," from September 5 here.

The summit will be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Minister of Information Technology and Industries D Sridhar Babu, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Drawing 2,500 delegates from around the world, the summit will feature a distinguished lineup of global AI experts, it said.

In conjunction with the summit, Telangana is also set to unveil its ambitious ‘AI City project’.

Spanning 200 acres near Hyderabad, the AI City will serve as a central hub for global tech giants and local talent to collaborate on transformative AI innovations, the release said.

This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to becoming a global epicenter of AI, fostering an environment where groundbreaking technologies and solutions are developed to address the world’s most pressing challenges, it said.

Sridhar Babu said: "The Global AI Summit 2024 represents a pivotal moment for Telangana as we bring together the world's foremost experts to explore and advance artificial intelligence." "We are excited to showcase our capabilities, including the upcoming AI City, and collaborate on solutions that will drive progress and benefit society," he said.

The summit will showcase thought leadership sessions, fireside chats, high-profile panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Key topics will include AI's role in social good, regulatory challenges, and the future trajectory of AI across various sectors, the release added.