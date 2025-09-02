Telangana govt to promote natural farming: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government would promote natural farming in a big way.

Speaking at an event where 'Y S Rajasekhara Reddy memorial award' was presented to agriculturist Subhash Palekar, who is famous for his advocacy of natural farming, he said the government would draw up plans to promote natural farming.

He said his colleagues, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who were present on the occasion, would join him in making plans to encourage natural farming.

He said farmers in the state are facing shortage of urea during the current crop season with the Centre allegedly not extending the desired cooperation to address the issue. He indicated that natural farming would help in tackling the problem of urea shortage.

Natural Farming is a chemical free farming, involving livestock integrated natural farming methods and diversified crop systems rooted in Indian traditional knowledge.

Revanth Reddy also said he and his colleagues would strive for realising the goals of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, including construction of Pranahita-Chevella and Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) irrigation projects in Telangana.

Recalling that Rajasekhara Reddy had wished to see Rahul Gandhi become prime minister, he said he and other Congress leaders, including Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter Y S Sharmila, would not rest until the Gandhi-Nehru scion assumed the PM's post.

The event was organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy, who had served as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

Recalling the contributions of YSR as chief minister, Revanth Reddy said the departed leader implemented such welfare schemes like free power to farmers and students' tuition fees reimbursement which successive chief ministers and parties in power (in Telangana and Andhra) cannot afford to withdraw.

Observing that Rajasekhara Reddy had implemented subsidised rice scheme to the poor, the CM said his government is providing fine variety rice (against coarse variety) free which is a first in the country.

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Rajasekhara Reddy's friend and former Congress Rajya Sabha member K V P Ramachandra Rao, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and several other leaders were present on the occasion.