Telangana govt to provide free electricity to 'Muslim dhobis'

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The Telangana government has decided to extend the benefit of free electricity scheme to washermen from the Muslim community.

The backward classes welfare department is implementing the scheme of free electricity supply up to 250 units per month for the backward caste Dhobis, for the Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops, an official release said on Tuesday.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had made a representation that there are groups of Muslim Dhobis who are engaged in the same profession and needed similar benefit, it said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately ordered extending the benefit to Muslim dhobis for their Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops.

Accordingly, a Memo was issued by Principal Secretary, BC Welfare Deparment, extending the benefit of free electricity to Muslim Dhobis in the state up to 250 units per month for Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops, the release said.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the government's decision and alleged that it would adversely affect the livelihood of the washermen community, which has been traditionally dependent on the occupation as laundry shops of other sections would come up.

The CM is hurting traditional occupations for the sake of votes of one religion, he said in a statement. PTI SJR ROH