Telangana govt to provide retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers, helpers

Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI) Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, on Tuesday said the Congress government would provide retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers and helpers.

Speaking at an event here, she said a Government Order (GO) would be issued soon on the matter.

"Those who are retiring, do not be worried. The GO would come. Some are trying to create some trouble. Rs 50,000 might have been given in the past... We are going to provide Rs one lakh to ayah (helper) and Rs two lakh to the teacher. The GO will come. It is getting delayed in view of (farm) loan waiver. But, we gave a word. We will fulfil that," she said.

Stressing on the importance of greenery, she said saplings should be planted with the motto 'plant for future'. PTI SJR KH