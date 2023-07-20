Telangana govt to roll out Common Mobility Card

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday announced that it will introduce a Common Mobility Card which will enable citizens to access multiple public transport services seamlessly, making commuting more convenient and efficient.

A press release from Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said with the card, commuters will have access to various facilities in the public transport system, including RTC buses, Metro Rail, MMTS, cabs, and autos.

The card will be issued initially in Hyderabad city and later expanded across Telangana to serve a broader populace, it further said.

The card issuance process is scheduled to begin by the second week of August, as authorities have been directed to make necessary arrangements. Upon its launch, the card will be usable on Metro Rail and RTC buses, which form the primary modes of public transportation within Hyderabad city.

One of the key highlights of the CMC is its nationwide applicability as citizens possessing this card will be able to utilise it in other metro cities as well, including RTC buses and Metro Rail services in which the National Common Mobility card system is accepted, it added. PTI GDK GDK KH