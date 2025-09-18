Telangana govt to set up 'Centre of Excellence in Design'

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) The Telangana government will soon launch a 'Centre of Excellence in Design' to transform Hyderabad into a global design hub, state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 21st International Conference on User Experience and Product Design, titled "UX India 25", organised by the UMO Foundation, he said, through institutions like T-Hub, T-Works, and WE Hub, the government is systematically working to make Telangana an innovation hub.

The government is prioritising design in its ambitious "AI Innovation Hub", an official release quoted him as saying.

Sridhar Babu and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the conference.

Vikramarka said the state government is committed to establishing Hyderabad as a leader in app design.

He highlighted that Hyderabad has the potential to embrace any technology and emerge as a leader.

The state government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is determined to position Hyderabad as a global centre for AI technology, he added.

T-Hub, a leading startup incubator, was established in 2015 through a collaboration between the Government of Telangana and top academic institutions, while WE Hub is the country's first state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs.

T-Works is a state government-promoted facility that provides access to advanced design and fabrication tools and others to help individuals and organisations rapidly build physical product prototypes. PTI SJR SJR KH