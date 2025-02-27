Telangana govt to set up committee to resolve Emaar Properties dispute

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday ordered the formation of a committee comprising legal experts, in addition to the one established by the previous BRS government, to resolve issues related to Emaar Properties.

Emaar Properties entered into agreements in 2001 with the then state government to invest in projects such as the construction of a convention center, hotel, golf course, villas, and other developments in Hyderabad, in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, said an official release.

During that period, the CBI and ED registered cases regarding alleged irregularities in the agreements between the company and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC).

Investigations and court hearings in these cases are still ongoing at various stages.

The Chief Minister also accepted the company’s proposal to set up a legal agency, with the approval of the UAE government, to study the legal disputes and find an amicable solution.

The release further stated that the government-formed committee will consult with the legal agency and provide further suggestions and advice.

After the formation of Telangana, the previous BRS government constituted a five-member Secretary-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, in October 2015 to resolve disputes related to projects undertaken by Emaar Properties.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Solicitor General of India have also provided several recommendations to the state government regarding this matter.

Emaar Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Alabbar, former UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain, and the company's International Affairs Head Mustafa Akram participated in the meeting.

During discussions with Emaar representatives, officials briefed the Chief Minister on all these issues, the release added. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH