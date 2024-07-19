Telangana govt to set up education commission

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would soon set up an education commission to address the problems faced in this sector.

Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with several educationists, said his government is committed to imparting quality education, skill training and employment generation, right from Anganwadis and primary schools to universities, an official release said Friday night.

The government has taken several measures, including issuing notification for recruitment of 11,000 teachers, decided to conduct teachers' eligibility test and providing uniforms and textbooks to students on the day schools are reopened, to strengthen the education system.

The educationists told the CM about several issues plaguing the education system, which include teaching staff not being recruited in universities during the last 10 years, absence of vice chancellors, lack of facilities in Anganwadis and Anganwadi personnel lacking required skills.

The Chief Minister said the government would take a decision if a policy document is submitted on the changes to be brought in the education system. PTI SJR ROH