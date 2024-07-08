Telangana govt to set up Skill University

Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said a Skill University will be established in the state to upgrade the skills of youth to improve their employment opportunities.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials and industry representatives on skill development, urged them to submit a report with proposals for the establishment of the Skill University in one or two days before the commencement of the budget session of the Assembly this month end.

The government will take an appropriate decision within 24 hours after examining the proposals, an official release quoted him as saying.

The CM and the officials discussed the constitution of a board for the proposed Skill University and decided to create a temporary board, it said.

The chief minister asked the officials to come up with a blueprint for the courses to be offered in the university, course curriculum, industrial needs and employment opportunities to youth.

It was decided in the meeting that the industry department, in coordination with the education department, should engage with industry leaders and come up with an action plan for setting up Skill University.

The other important decisions include industry playing a key role in assessing demand, curriculum development, skill training, as well as offering internships and the government facilitating necessary regulatory approvals, providing land and buildings.

The CM also directed the officials to examine whether the Skill University should be established in partnership between the government and the private sector or whether the government alone should take the responsibility, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH