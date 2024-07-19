Telangana govt to set up skill university to create job opportunities for youth

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The Telangana government would soon set up a skill university aimed at creating employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting on the proposed skill university, asked the officials to be prepared to introduce a bill for the establishment of the varsity in the budget session of Legislative Assembly beginning next week.

The university, to be set up in PPP model, would offer courses in 17 areas.

An official release said the university would offer courses of various duration, including three-four year degree, one-year diploma and three-month certificate course.

Courses would be initially introduced in six areas, including pharma, construction, banking and financial services, e-commerce and logistics, retail, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics, it said.

The proposed institution would start with 2,000 students in the first year and gradually expand to provide admissions to 20,000 people annually.

The state industries department has prepared the draft for establishing the university after examining the skill universities in Delhi and Haryana, it said.

It was decided to name the proposed institution as 'Telangana skills university'.

The CM suggested that the final draft be prepared after incorporating the decisions taken during today's meeting, the release added. PTI SJR SJR ROH