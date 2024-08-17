Telangana govt to set up Young India Sports University

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) The Telangana government has decided to set up 'Young India Sports University' here.

The proposed sports university named as 'Young India Sports University' will be an important component of the sports ecosystem to support the sports hub, an official release said on Saturday.

The government is considering the existing sports school in Hakimpet or the Sports complex in Gachibowli here for locating the Young India Sports Univeristy, it said.

On his recent trip to South Korea, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also visited Korean National Sports Univeristy in Seoul, the release said.

In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, South Korea won 32 medals of which 16 medals were contributed by athletes trained at the Korean National Sports University, it said.

The government intends to involve such reputed universities to be the technical partners of the Young India Sports Univeristy and make it a world class institution to train future Olympic champions, the release added. PTI VVK SS