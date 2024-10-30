Telangana govt to soon construct Constitution Club in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) The Telangana government would soon be constructing a Constitution Club here for sitting and former members of the legislature, according to an official statement.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu held a meeting with officials on the proposal here on Wednesday, it said.

The deputy chief minister and legislative affairs minister directed the legislature secretary to prepare a report after studying the functioning of the Constitutional Clubs in Delhi and Rajasthan, it said.

The speaker and ministers asked the officials of Roads and Buildings department to prepare the designs for the Constitution Club.

Members should have all facilities in the Constitution Club and it should stand as a "model in the country", Prasad Kumar said. PTI SJR SKY SKY