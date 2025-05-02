Telangana govt unveils action plan to showcase state during Miss World events

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) The Telangana government has chalked out an action plan to boost the state’s global brand image and attract investments by leveraging the upcoming Miss World contest, scheduled to take place from May 10 to 31.

The Miss World participants will tour prominent tourist attractions across the state. Their itinerary includes heritage sites from the Nizam era in Hyderabad and the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal. They will also visit the Buddhist theme park and the Buddhavanam project, highlighting Telangana’s spiritual tourism offerings.

A range of cultural, heritage, and tourism-focused events have been lined up from May 12 to 31, aimed at showcasing Telangana’s rich history, vibrant culture, and tourism potential, including medical tourism.

An official statement on Friday said contestants from 120 countries would reach Hyderabad between May 2 and 8.

On May 12, the contestants will embark on a heritage walk around Charminar and Lad Bazar, followed by a visit to the architecturally stunning Chowmahalla Palace on May 13. The following day, they will head to Warangal to explore the Ramappa temple.

As part of spiritual tourism, they would visit the famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta near Hyderabad and also handloom weaving hub at Pochampally on May 15.

The following day, May 16, the contestants will attend an event at AIG Hospitals to promote Hyderabad as a center for medical tourism.

The Miss World sports finals will take place at the Gachibowli indoor stadium on May 17, followed by a visit to Ramoji Film City. On May 18, they will tour the Telangana Secretariat and the Police Command and Control Centre.

The contestants would watch an IPL match in the city and also take part in some Miss World pageant related events on May 20 and 21.

They would participate in Miss World talent finale on May 22 and in Head to Head (H2H) challenge finale on May 23.

It will be followed by Miss World top model, fashion finale on May 24 and 'beauty with passion' on May 26 and the Miss World grand finale on May 31.

Miss World Limited Chairperson Julia Morley arrived in Hyderabad on Friday and she was accorded a traditional welcome, the release added. PTI SJR SJR ROH