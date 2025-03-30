Telangana govt will develop 'Future City' as role model for country: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said his government would develop the proposed "Future City" as a role model for the country by generating employment and livelihood opportunities while ensuring the provision of civic amenities.

Speaking at the Ugadi (Telugu New Year) celebrations here, he stated that, except for Chandigarh, no other city in the country has been fully developed in a planned manner since Independence.

Existing cities have expanded, but in a disorderly manner, Reddy noted.

"That's why new cities need to come up in the country. There is no existing model for developing new cities. That's why we want to set an example and develop a model city by establishing Future City," he said.

Reddy added that the state government plans to undertake the Musi River rejuvenation, Future City, and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as part of its vision to make the state a role model for the country.

Further, he said the government aims to create large-scale employment opportunities and generate revenue through Future City by attracting investments.

Asserting that maintaining law and order is sine qua non for attracting investments and development, Reddy added the government has decided to take strict action against "anti-social elements and troublemakers".

The chief minister also stated that the state government would maintain cordial relations with the Centre, constitutional institutions such as the Governor’s office, and other authorities, as development remains its top priority.

In a recent address to the state legislature, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said Future City is envisioned as India's first "net-zero city", designed to be both "sustainable and economically vibrant".

The project will span 765 sq km, covering 56 villages across seven mandals, strategically located between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the Governor, the initiative will integrate smart urban infrastructure, sustainable industrial development, and inclusive residential planning.

"Anchored by AI City, pharma, and manufacturing clusters, along with multimodal mobility and metro access, Future City is designed to boost economic activity, create employment opportunities, and enhance the quality of life." The Future City Development Authority will oversee the seamless execution of the project, making it a model for next-generation urban development in the country, the Governor stated.