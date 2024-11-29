Telangana govt withdraws land acquisition process for ''pharma village'', to set up industrial park

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) The Telangana government has withdrawn land acquisition process for establishing a 'pharma village' in the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy where officials came under attack earlier this month.

The government, instead, plans to set up a multipurpose industrial park, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The government had proposed about three months ago, to acquire land in Lagacharla and Polepally villages in the constituency in Vikarabad district but it withdrew the proposal.

The government made fresh proposals for land acquisition to establish an industrial park and the Vikarabad district Collector on Friday appointed the Sub-Collector of Tandur as the land acquisition officer (LAO), it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on November 23 said the government would take a relook at the cases filed against farmers but will not spare the conspirators in the November 11 attack on government officials at Lagacharla village during a public hearing on land acquisition.

He had also said an industrial corridor, aimed at generating employment for youth and women, would be set up in the Kodangal assembly constituency and not 'pharma city' as alleged by opposition parties.

The CM said it is his responsibility to develop the constituency as the MLA of Kodangal.

Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was among more than 20 people arrested in connection with the attack on officials.

The BRS has alleged that innocent farmers were arrested and police acted in a high-handed manner in connection with the incident. PTI SJR SJR ADB