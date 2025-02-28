Telangana govt working on implementing 'health tourism policy': CM

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that his government is working on implementing a 'health tourism policy' to promote the state as a health tourism destination.

He also described Hyderabad as a hub for the pharma industry and vaccine production.

The chief minister was speaking at a felicitation ceremony held here on Friday night to honour prominent gastroenterologist Nageshwar Reddy, who was recently selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Reddy said the state government is considering providing a 'digital health card' for all citizens to enable them to receive effective treatment, while ensuring compliance with the data privacy act.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish a health hub on 1,000 acres on the outskirts of the city, where treatments for all specialisations in medical science would be available.

Reddy also expressed his support for the continued practice of the 'family doctor' system, which provides treatment to patients with empathy and effectiveness.

He further stated that Nageshwar Reddy, known for his significant contributions to medical science, deserves the Bharat Ratna.