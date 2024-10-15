Telangana govt's BC caste survey to begin by month-end

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) The Telangana government's BC caste survey is likely to commence by the end of this month.

State BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan on Tuesday said the notification for public hearings as part of the process would be issued in a day or two.

The public hearings would start about 10 days after the notification is issued, he told PTI here.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting, directed the officials to start the process of social, economic and caste survey of BCs soon.

Responding to Niranjan’s request to create a special mechanism to conduct the BC survey since the commission does not have the administrative machinery for the purpose, the CM had entrusted the responsibility to the planning department.

Officials have been directed to complete the socio and economic survey within 60 days and submit the report by December 9.

The local body elections would be held soon after the completion of the survey, the CM said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised, ahead of assembly polls last year, to conduct a caste census in Telangana if his party is voted to power.