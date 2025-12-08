Telangana govt's Global Summit would contribute to state's long term vision, progress: Kharge

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wished for the success of the Telangana government's two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' beginning Monday and hoped that the event would contribute to the state's long-term vision.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kharge said it is heartening to see the state taking forward a visionary agenda aimed at inclusive development, innovation and global engagement driving the vision of 'Telangana 2047'.

He expressed confidence that Telangana will continue to evolve into a global investment destination and an innovation hub in urban infrastructure, sustainability and technology.

Kharge, in the letter shared with the media here late on December 7, thanked the chief minister for the invitation to attend the summit but expressed inability to attend in person owing to the ongoing parliament session.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would inaugurate the summit here on Monday where the government would unveil its vision document to make the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, representatives of Republic of Korea, World Bank, Trump Media and Technology and other top companies, including Amazon and IKEA, will attend the summit, an official release said on Monday.

CM Revanth Reddy would speak on the government's achivements during the last two years and the plans for the future.

Deliberations would be held on various key issues, including Green Mobility, 'Telangana as Global Education Hub' and Semiconductors and Frontier Technologies'.