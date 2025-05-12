Telangana Guv appoints new state info commissioners

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday appointed four State Information Commissioners to the State Information Commission.

The newly-appointed commissioners are Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, who is currently serving as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and P V Srinivasa Rao, who is a journalist.

Advocate Mohsina Parveen and Deshala Ashok, whose areas of eminence are law and social service, are the other two new commissioners.

According to an order issued by the government's Chief Secretary, the State Information Commissioners shall hold the office for three years from the date on which he/she assumes office or till he/she attains the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

The Governor on May 9 administered the oath of office to G Chandrasekhar Reddy, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, as State Chief Information Commissioner. PTI SJR SJR KH