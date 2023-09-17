Telangana Guv, CM extend birthday greetings to PM

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 73 on Sunday.

Extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamilisai Soundararajan said on social media platform X :"Visionary Leader who has won the global hearts & made Bharath Proud honb @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji".

Telangana CMO said on X : "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi ji. In a letter addressed to Hon'ble PM, Hon'ble CM stated that "on behalf of Government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May the God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years". PTI VVK VVK ANE