Telangana Guv, CM extend New Year greetings

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday extended New Year greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor extended her best wishes for a very happy and prosperous 2024 to all the people of Bharath in general and all Telangana people in particular.

"Let's all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills in 2024 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy," the Governor said, according to a press communique from the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said 'Praja Palana' (People's government) has been initiated with the support of all sections of people in Telangana, according to a release from the CMO.

"We introduced people's participation in governance. The government fulfilled the promise of revival of democracy and freedom for all citizens," Revanth Reddy said in the new year message to Telangana people.

Two guarantees out of the six guarantees have already been implemented, he said adding "My government is ready to implement the four other guarantees in the new year. My government aspired to extend welfare benefit to all the deserving and promote Telangana as the number one state in development in the country." Revanth Reddy on December 9 launched two schemes - free bus travel for women (under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme) and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh to the poor (under the Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme)- which are part of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress.

The government accorded priority to youth empowerment and is preparing an action plan to provide them a bright future through modern technology, he said.

The government is ready to overhaul the entire education system from primary level to higher education, he added.

The government resolved to consider the new year as the year of "Women, Farmer and Youth," he said.

"We are determined to revamp the stalled government administration. All the systems will be reconstructed in tune with 'Praja Palana'. Praja Vani has been launched to address the grievances of people at the Praja Bhavan," Revanth Reddy said.

Efforts are on to introduce a humane approach in the Executive system in the state administration, he said.

According to him, steps are being taken to revive the precarious state economy which was completely "ruined" by the previous government.

Facts are already put before people by releasing "White Papers" on the State Finance and Power sectors, and a White Paper on "corruption" in the irrigation sector will also be released soon, he said.

The government has already initiated steps towards taking action against those involved in "corruption" in the previous government and recovering the "looted" public money from them, he asserted.

Lakhs of people are waiting for pension, ration cards and house sites and their dreams will be fulfilled soon and every deserved eligible citizen will get the welfare benefit, Revanth Reddy said.

Unlike the previous dispensation, this government opened the doors for 24 hours for people to extend every assistance, he said.

He said the government is also committed to the welfare of the families of Telangana martyrs and the activists in the Telangana movement. The state is compiling data of the cases registered against Telangana activists and will free all of them from the cases, the Chief Minister said. PTI VVK VVK SS