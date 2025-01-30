Telangana Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, several ministers and other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

They paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Bapu Ghat, a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of Musi river here.

Reddy had earlier indicated that the world's tallest statue of Gandhiji would be installed at Bapu Ghat as part of the government's grand plans for Musi river rejuvenation. PTI SJR ADB