Telangana Guv, CM, Union Ministers pay tributes to BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary here on Monday.

In his message, the Governor said Ambedkar is one of India’s greatest sons who played a pivotal role in shaping the Constitution of the country.

A zealous social reformer and a renowned lawyer, Ambedkar devoted his life to the cause of justice, equality, and empowerment of the marginalised, he said.

Ambedkar's life is a clarion call for justice, equality, and the protection of the rights of the poor and downtrodden. His legacy continues to inspire us to work towards a just and inclusive society, he said.

"On this occasion, let us all reaffirm our commitment to the ideals and mandates of the Constitution. Let us uphold the constitutional values, and strive together to restore the glory of our great Nation," the Governor said.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Tank Bund here.

Reddy, accompanied by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and others, also garlanded the statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The chief minister praised the efforts made by Ambedkar for the welfare of the downtrodden and who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the poor, weaker sections and women, an official release said.

The CM recalled that Ambedkar, who envisioned the future of the country with foresight and framed the Constitution with vision, remained an inspiration for future generations.

Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at the party’s state headquarters here.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao also paid respects to Ambedkar.

Rao in a post on 'X', said: "Paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. May his vision of a just and equal society continue to inspire and guide us towards a brighter future! Telangana owes its existence to the vision of Dr B R Ambedkar, who incorporated Article 3 into the Indian Constitution," he said.