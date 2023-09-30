Telangana Guv credits PM Modi for enactment of women's reservation bill

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and the landmark legislation on women's reservation.

Soundararajan, who led the "Thanksgiving Programme for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill" at the Raj Bhavan here, emphasised that it reflects Prime Minister's strong leadership and vision for inclusivity and gender equality, a communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Soundararajan said that after she assumed charge of Governor in Telangana, there were no women ministers in the cabinet. Subsequently she administered the oath to two women as ministers.

She made it clear that she would persevere in her duties regardless of government protocol.

She further said that if someone threw stones at her, she would build a house with them; if someone attacked her with thorns, she would use the blood as ink to write her history, the communique said, without referring to anyone.

The Governor highlighted the (women's reservation bill) bill's transformative potential, not only in politics but also economically and socially, urging women to seize this unique opportunity to participate in politics and make their voices heard nationwide.

Eminent women from diverse fields echoed these sentiments, emphasising the bill's impact on gender disparities and India's global status.

The watershed bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliamentary nod recently.

During a special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the law as "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam". PTI VVK GDK VVK SS