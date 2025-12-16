Telangana Guv, Dy CM pay tributes to soldiers of 1971 war

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid rich tributes to the Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas, the day the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The governor, deputy chief minister, and Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) were among the dignitaries who laid wreaths at the Veerula Sainik Smarak (memorial) here to pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor recalled the bravery and selflessness of the soldiers. Vikramarka emphasised the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Major General Ajay Misra reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to safeguard the nation's security and unity, a defence release said.

The historic victory in the 1971 war led to the liberation of Bangladesh. PTI SJR SJR ADB