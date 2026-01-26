Telangana Guv hosts 'At Home' reception on Republic Day

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday hosted an 'At Home' reception at Lok Bhavan here as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, several state ministers and other dignitaries attended the event.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is currently on a visit to the US as he enrolled for a leadership programme at Harvard University.

Meanwhile, Varma presented the 'Governor Awards for Excellence - 2025' in the categories of women empowerment, tribal development, rural health and medical philanthropy and corporate volunteering.

The awards were instituted by Varma last year.