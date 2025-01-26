Telangana Guv hosts Republic Day 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hosted the customary 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, Acting Chief Justice of High Court Sujoy Paul, Global Guide of Heartfulness Daaji-Kamlesh Patel, former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah, former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, noted gastroenterologist D Nageshwar Reddy who was selected for Padma Vibhushan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Varma felicitated the winners of the Governor's Awards for Excellence in four categories of Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games and Culture.

The awards, an initiative of Varma, are given separately in two categories of individual and organisations.

The winners include para athlete and Arjuna awardee Deepthi Jeevanji, Dusharla Satyanarayana (Environment Protection), P B Krishna Bharati and M Panduranga Rao (Culture) and Arikapudi Raghu (Divyangjan Welfare).

The organisations selected for the awards were Dhruvansh Organisation (Environment Protection), L V Prasad Eye Institute (Divyangjan Welfare), Aditya Mehta Foundation (Sports and Games) and Samskruti Foundation (Culture).

Each award carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and a citation that recognizes the outstanding achievements of the awardees. PTI SJR SJR ROH