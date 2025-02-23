Telangana Guv speaks to Nagarkurnool Collector about tunnel collapse rescue ops

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday spoke with Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh over the phone to receive an update on the ongoing rescue operations following the tunnel collapse in the district.

According to a communique from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor was briefed on the efforts to ensure the safe return of individuals trapped in the collapsed tunnel.

The District Collector provided detailed updates, informing that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army, along with experts, are actively involved in the rescue mission.

The Governor directed the authorities to continue their intensive efforts to ensure the safe return of those trapped in the tunnel.

He has also emphasized the need to expedite the rescue operations and instructed officials to keep him posted of the developments, it said.

As many as eight people remained trapped for the past 30 hours inside a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the SLBC project in Nagarkurnool district. PTI VVK GDK ROH