Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM Revanth Reddy wish KCR on 70th birthday

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders on Saturday wished BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 70th birthday.

Staff of the Governor's office handed over a letter in the BRS office wishing Rao, party sources said.

Revanth Reddy, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, conveyed greetings to Rao on behalf of the ruling Congress and wished that God gives strength to the former CM to play a role in the reconstruction of Telangana and as opposition leader in taking the state towards development.

Meanwhile, Rao's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao attended the birthday celebrations held on a grand scale in the BRS office here. Rama Rao handed over insurance policy documents worth Rs one lakh each to 1,000 auto drivers and also distributed wheelchairs to 10 persons with disabilities, a BRS release said.

A 70 kg cake was cut and distributed to those present and a documentary made on the life of KCR was screened as part of celebrations, it said. BRS leaders organised celebrations at different places in the state. PTI SJR SJR SS