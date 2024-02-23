Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister Arjun Munda visit 'Medaram Jathara'

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and other dignitaries offered their prayers to the deities during the ongoing mega tribal festival 'Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara' at Medaram in Mulugu district of Telangana on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after praying to the deities, Arjun Munda said the 'Jathara', celebrated in the forest areas of Medaram bordering Chhattisgarh, is the biggest festival of Adivasis.

Noting that he was visiting the biannual event for the second time, he greeted Adivasis all over the country and the devotees visiting the 'Jathara'.

He said he chose to speak in Hindi so that the Adivasi community in the country would come to know about the festival.

He expressed happiness for being able to visit the festival along with the Governor.

Meanwhile, Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her good fortune in visiting the festival for the third time.

She said she has adopted six villages in the tribal areas of the state.

Telangana ministers D Sridhar Babu, Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, and several officials were present.

The four-day mega tribal festival, ‘Sammakka Saralamma Jathara', also known as 'Medaram Jathara', began on Wednesday. PTI SJR SJR SDP