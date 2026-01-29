Telangana Guv unveils 108 ft. high mast national flag in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday unveiled the national flag installed on a 108-feet high mast at Mehdipatnam Garrison here, in a ceremony organised by the Army.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid tribute to the bravery, professionalism and selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, a Defence release said.

He expressed appreciation for the contribution of veterans and Veer Naris and encouraged NCC cadets to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism, it said.

The Governor also thanked Naveen Jindal, President, Flag Foundation of India for sponsoring the 108-feet high mast flag, commending its efforts in promoting respect for the Tricolour and strengthening national pride.

Maj Gen Rahul Dev Sharma, General-Officer-Commanding Bison Division said that the installation of this high-mast flag is a testament to the seamless synergy between the civil administration and the Bison Division.

Senior Army Officers, civil dignitaries, representatives of the Flag Foundation of India, soldiers, veterans and NCC cadets attended the event, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SA