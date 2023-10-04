Telangana has 3.17 cr eligible voters

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Telangana has a total of 3,17,17,389 voters, out of whom 1,58,71,493 are men and 1,58,43,339 women, while 2,557 belong to the third gender.

An official release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer said the final electoral rolls have been published in all 119 assembly constituencies after the completion of the second special summary revision of voters, and that there is a net 5.8 per cent increase in the number of electors since January 2023.

Telangana is gearing up to go for assembly polls in November-December.

A 17-member delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar already reached here on Tuesday as part of its three-day visit to assess the state's poll preparedness.

During the visit, the team would also engage in a crucial meeting with the state's chief secretary and the the director-general of police to align their efforts with the state administration and security agencies, an official release had earlier said. PTI GDK ANE