Telangana has decided to vote out corruption, dynastic politics: BJP chief JP Nadda

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday said the people of Telangana have firm belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that they will vote out the "corrupt" BRS government.

Advertisment

Nadda participated in a campaign in Hyderabad for the November 30 Telangana legislative assembly polls.

"The energetic atmosphere in Kukatpally says that Telangana has decided to vote out corruption and dynastic politics," he said on social media platform X.

"The people of Telangana have a firm belief that it is only under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji that their welfare, especially that of women, youth, and farmers, is possible," he said.

BJP and its NDA ally Jana Sena Party are steadfast in their resolve to give Telangana a better future, he said.

Jana Sena founder and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also attended an election meeting with Nadda. PTI SJR SJR ANE