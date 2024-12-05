Telangana HC directs police not to arrest BRS MLA Harish Rao in phone tapping case till Dec 30

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) In a relief to senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest him till December 30 in connection with the phone "tapping" case registered against him.

Advertisment

The MLA had filed a petition in the court seeking a stay on all further proceedings in the FIR and quash the same including arrest, investigation and filing of final report, pending disposal of his petition.

Granting a stay on the arrest, the court in its interim order said the police can continue the investigation and directed the petitioner to co-operate with the investigating officer by furnishing information and documents, as sought by the officials.

A case was registered against Harish Rao and others at Panjagutta police station here on December 1, after a real estate businessman alleged that his phone was tapped by them.

Advertisment

Harish Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao, and others were booked for criminal conspiracy, extortion, and criminal breach of trust by public servants under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

The complainant, G Chakradhar Goud, had accused Harish Rao, the nephew of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of using state intelligence to monitor his movements and those of his associates and family members, when he was the minister in the previous BRS regime.

The petitioner's counsel informed the court that the petitioner is a sitting MLA and due to political rivalry, Goud implicated him in this case.

Advertisment

The court directed issuance of notice to Goud. The matter was posted to December 30. PTI VVK GDK VVK SSK ROH