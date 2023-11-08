Telangana HC issues notice to CBI, AP CM Jagan on Ex-MP's PIL

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered issuance of notice to the CBI and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on a petition filed by a former minister seeking directions to expedite the trial of cases against the CM.

Former MP Ch Harirama Jogaiah had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to the CBI and special CBI court in Hyderabad to expedite and conclude the trial of the cases pending against Reddy before the next Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the registry had raised certain objections over treating the petition as public interest litigation (PIL), following which the petitioner amended the prayers in the plea.

The High Court today overruled the objections and directed the registry to treat the petition as PIL and assign a number to it. It also ordered notices to the CBI, CBI court and the Andhra Pradesh CM seeking their response.

The CBI had earlier filed 11 charge sheets against the YSR Congress chief (Jaganmohan Reddy) and others. Reddy has been named as the prime accused in the cases over the alleged quid pro quo deals.

The central investigative agency in the charge sheets filed against Reddy had accused him of getting investments running into several crores from various individuals and firms into his businesses as “quid pro quo” for favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH