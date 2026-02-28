Telangana HC judge stresses on clearing pending cases expeditiously

Siddipet (Telangana), Feb 28 (PTI) Telangana High Court Judge Justice Pulla Karthik on Saturday directed judicial officers and others to expeditiously clear pending cases.

Karthik, administrative judge of Siddipet district, visited the district court.

He was welcomed by district judge Sai Ramadevi and other judges.

Later, he attended judicial officers' conference and reviewed disposal and pending cases with judges and other judicial employees, an official release said.

He instructed that justice should be done to those who approach courts by solving the cases swiftly.

He also stressed on disposing of the cases without delay to avoid pendency, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH