Telangana HC orders status quo on nomination of two MLCs

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of the nomination of M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as members of the Telangana State Legislative Council under Governor quota, till further orders.

The Congress government in Telangana had recently nominated Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor quota.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe passed the interim order on the two writ petitions filed by BRS leaders Sravan Dasoju and K Satyanarayana, whose nomination to the legislative council under Governor quota were rejected by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during the previous BRS regime.

Challenging the orders issued by the Governor rejecting their nominations as MLCs, the counsels of the petitioners contended that the Governor has no power to reject their nominations and sought to set aside the orders.

While Kodandaram was an academician who worked as a professor in the Osmania University, Amer Ali Khan is a senior journalist who has covered a wide range of areas.

The High Court directive stayed the swearing-in of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs till the next date of hearing on February 8.

Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan had reportedly sought to take oath as MLCs on Monday, but could not do so as Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was not available.