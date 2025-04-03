Telangana HC posts hearing of 400-acre land case to April 7

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted to April 7, the hearing in the case pertaining to the dispute over a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here.

On Wednesday, the HC directed the state government to halt all work on the land parcel for a day, until today.

When the petitions were heard today, the petitioners’ counsels informed the court about the Supreme Court’s directive to the Telangana Chief Secretary, instructing that no trees be felled in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area until further orders from the Apex Court.

Senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state government, informed the court that Telangana expects Rs 50,000 crore in investments, creating job opportunities for five lakh people, following the development of the 400-acre land.

The High Court also directed the state government to file its replies, including an interlocutory application filed by senior advocate S Niranjana Reddy, which stated that a UoH student attempting to take pictures at the disputed site was detained by the police.

Telangana's plans to develop IT infrastructure on the 400-acre land have sparked protests from UoH student groups, while both the BJP and BRS oppose the state government's move. PTI GDK VVK SSK VVK SSK ROH