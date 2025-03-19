Telangana HC quashes drone case against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in March 2020 for allegedly flying a drone without permission to record visuals of a ground and surrounding places at Janwada here.

The case was registered at Narsingi police station against Revanth Reddy, who was Congress Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, for allegedly using a drone to take pictures of a building.

He was also arrested in connection with the case.

Subsequently, he approached the High Court with a petition to quash the case.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the area (cricket ground and surrounding places) where the drone was flown was not a restricted or prohibited area.

After verifying the documents and others, the court quashed the case against Reddy on Wednesday.

In March 2020, Revanth Reddy had displayed some pictures of the building, claiming that it was a farmhouse and alleged it belonged to a state minister (during the previous BRS regime) and being built in violation of rules, a charge denied by the party. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH