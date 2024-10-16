Telangana HC rejects IAS officers’ pleas seeking temporary stay on DoPT order

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by some IAS officers seeking a stay on the orders of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) directing them to report to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government.

The Centre had recently asked the All India Services (AIS) officers who were assigned to Andhra Pradesh but were working in Telangana to report to the former.

These IAS and IPS officers were allocated to Andhra Pradesh at the time of its bifurcation. However, they had been working in Telangana following favourable orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Later, the Centre moved the Telangana High Court against the CAT's order. The court had asked the Centre to reconsider the representation of the officers according to relevant guidelines.

After reconsidering their representations, the Centre asked the officers to report to the Andhra Pradesh government.

The IAS officers approached the Telangana High Court, after the Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad Branch on Tuesday refused to stay the Centre's order.

The petitioners prayed to the High Court to pass interim order suspending the orders passed by the DoPT.

After hearing their pleas, the High Court dismissing their writ petitions directed them to immediately report to Andhra Pradesh government. PTI GDK VVK VVK ROH