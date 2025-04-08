Telangana HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts in 2013 Hyderabad bomb blast case

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court’s verdict giving death penalty to five senior operatives of banned terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen, involved in a bomb blast case that left 18 people killed and 131 injured in 2013.

A bench of Justice K Lakhshman and Justice P Sree Sudha dismissed the criminal revision appeal filed by the IM operatives while upholding the NIA court’s judgment.

"The penalty imposed by the trial court is confirmed," the bench said.

On December 13, 2016 the NIA court convicted the five members, including IM co-founder Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar alias Monu and Ajaz Shaikh.

Two deadly explosions in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, took place on February 21, 2013. PTI GDK SJR ADB