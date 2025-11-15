Telangana HC website hacked, cyber crime police book FIR

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) The website of Telangana High Court was hacked and a case was registered in this regard, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police said on Saturday.

The website was hacked on the night of November 8 and it was identified during working hours on November 10, they said.

The high court authorities approached senior police officials and filed a complaint with Police Commissioner's office, and an FIR was registered on November 14 and an investigation is underway, they said.

The high court authorities alerted NIC (National Informatics Centre) and other concerned organisations and made the website inoperative after noticing the hacking, they added.