Telangana Health Minister inaugurates stem cell lab at NIMS

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday inaugurated a stem cell lab at the state-run NIMS here.

Observing that stem cell treatment is currently available only in some corporate hospitals, Narasimha said the lab has been set up in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences with the aim of providing advanced medical treatment to common people.

The lab would undertake extensive research on stem cell therapy, he said.

The research would lead to stem cell therapy being made available to poor patients at a low cost, he said, according to an official release.

The government aims to make advanced treatment accessible to poor patients, the minister added. PTI SJR SJR KH