Telangana health minister Rajanarasimha reviews Covid-19 situation in state

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, convened a high-level review meeting to assess the current COVID-19 scenario in the State and preparedness of the health department to effectively manage seasonal diseases.

A COVID-19 case was reported in Hyderabad and the patient, a pulmonologist, has fully recovered, officials said on Friday.

Officials and subject experts presented a detailed briefing on the prevailing situation in India and other countries. It was noted that while some countries have reported a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates remain significantly low, an official release said.

In India, the situation remains stable. A limited number of JN.1 variant cases have been detected, a variant that has been in circulation since 2023 and currently poses no significant concern, it said.

Officials clarified that no new advisories or guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, which can be attributed to the controlled nature of the situation.

Epidemiologists informed the Minister that COVID-19 transitioned to the endemic stage nearly three years ago, and periodic fluctuations in case numbers are consistent with endemic behaviour.

They also noted that due to prevailing weather conditions, an increase in respiratory infections such as cough, cold, and fever is also expected.

Factors such as herd immunity due to immunization against Covid, the mild nature of symptoms due to the JN.1 variant and the low incidence of hospitalisation, all indicate that the situation is under control. There is no immediate cause for concern, as on date, the release said.

Sporadic cases of covid-19 can be managed very well, with the available healthcare personnel and infrastructure. There are no reports of hospitalisation or institutional patient care required, unless there are coexisting morbidities due to other underlying chronic ailments, the release added.

The State has adequate availability of testing kits, medicines and testing facilities, apart from healthcare facilities.

The public is urged to remain calm, and to exercise personal hygiene and precaution at their end.

The Minister directed the officials that the evolving situation in other states and countries should continue to be closely monitored and emphasised the importance of continued public education on the endemic nature of COVID-19. PTI GDK ADB