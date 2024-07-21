Telangana health official walks 16 kms to reach remote hamlet, comes in for praise

Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) A health official in Mulugu district of Telangana has come in for praise from Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and others for his dedication to duty as he visited a remote hamlet, climbing three hillocks and crossing a stream, to serve the inhabitants.

A Appaiah, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) visited the hamlet, Penugolu, a few days ago to understand the difficulties of the health department staff reaching the place (to serve them) and also to request the inhabitants to shift to the plains.

The hamlet is 16 kms away from Wajedu in the district and now 11 families with a population of 39 people reside there, he told PTI. Earlier, 150 families used to live there.

It is an arduous journey as it takes four and half hours to reach the place and involves climbing three hillocks and crossing a stream, he said.

Whenever the health staff visit the village, they have to pay money to those who guide them, as the officials are not familiar with the area. The health department's health assistant must have visited the hamlet 40-50 times during the last four years, spending about Rs 40,000, he claimed.

The inhabitants are getting the benefit of Telangana government's 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers.

Appaiah said he provided medical treatment to the inhabitants of the hamlet and mosquito nets. He also gave them groceries for a month from his pocket.

When he told them to shift to the plains in view of the threat of health problems they are vulnerable to, the inhabitants sought at least an acre of land to cultivate and a house to live (per family). The request has been communicated to the senior officials, he said.

Haryana Governor Dattatreya appreciated Appaiah's dedication after coming to know about his visit to the hamlet through media reports, the former's staff said.

Dattatreya spoke to Appaiah over the phone and praised him for his dedication to work.