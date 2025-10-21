Telangana HRC issues notice to DGP over death of accused in constable murder case

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (PTI) The Telangana State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed factual report on the circumstances leading to the death of an accused in a police firing after he allegedly stabbed a constable in Nizamabad district.

The commission took cognisance of news reports that Shaik Riyaz (24) was shot dead by police on Monday when he allegedly tried to attack them by snatching a pistol from a policeman at a government hospital.

Shaik Riyaz, who was earlier involved in a vehicle theft case, had attacked constable Pramod (in his mid-40s) with a knife to the chest while being transported on a two-wheeler.

“The commission has directed the DGP, Telangana, to submit a detailed factual report covering the circumstances leading to the incident, the status of any magisterial or judicial inquiry, and compliance with Supreme Court and NHRC guidelines on encounter deaths, along with copies of the FIR and post-mortem report by November 24, 2025,” the notice said.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Monday paid homage to the constable who died after being attacked by the accused.

Asserting that Telangana police is committed to maintaining law and order in the state, the top official said the police would act firmly against criminals.

The DGP also announced several benefits for the kin of the deceased constable, including an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore, a government job for a family member, and a 300-sqft house plot. PTI GDK SSK