Telangana Human Rights Commission seeks comprehensive reports on deadly road accident

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the deadly road accident in Ranga Reddy district and sought comprehensive reports from the NHAI and several key government departments, including Transport and Home.

The Commission, headed by its Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, directed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC), the departments of Transport, Home, Mines and Geology and the Collector of Ranga Reddy district submit factual and action-taken reports by 11 AM on December 12.

"The Commission noted recurring accidents and alleged gross negligence in road safety, enforcement failures, and infrastructural delays violating the Right to Life under Article 21," the TGHRC said in a release.

Nineteen people were killed and over 30 suffered injuries when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday. None of the 30 injured people suffered major injuries. They were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. PTI SJR SJR ADB